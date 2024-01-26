Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, January 26, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and led the nation in paying homage to the braveheart soldiers. A video showing PM Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial has also gone viral on social media. The video also showed the Inter-Services Guard presenting "Salami Shastra followed by "Shok Shastra". This year, the Inter-Services Guard is commanded by an Indian Army Officer, Major Indrajeet Sachin, from the 6th Bn of the Sikh Regiment. Republic Day 2024 Greeting: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on India's 75th Gantantra Diwas.

PM Modi Lays a Wreath at the National War Memorial

#WATCH | PM Modi lays wreath at the National War Memorial, leads the nation in paying homage to the braveheart soldiers The Inter Services Guard presents 'Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra' This year the Inter Services Guard is commanded by an Indian Army Officer Major… pic.twitter.com/MUe4y0w8Rm — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)