Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day. "Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" he said in a social media post on X. Republic Day 2024 Chief Guest Is French President Emmanuel Macron, Check List of Chief Guests Who Visited India in the Last 5 Years.

Republic Day 2024 Greeting

देश के अपने समस्त परिवारजनों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)