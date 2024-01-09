New Delhi, January 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his wishes to the Indian diaspora on the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas and said their dedication towards preserving our rich heritage and strengthening global ties is commendable. He also appreciated them for embodying the spirit of India across the globe, fostering a sense of unity and diversity.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "Greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. This is a day to celebrate the contributions and achievements of the Indian diaspora worldwide. Their dedication towards preserving our rich heritage and strengthening global ties is commendable. They embody the spirit of India across the globe, fostering a sense of unity and diversity."

PM Narendra Modi Extends Pravasi Diwas Wishes

Extending his greetings on the occasion, Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar posted on his official social media account, "On Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, greetings to the Indian Diaspora across the world. We take immense pride in your achievements. Your outstanding contributions play a crucial role in enhancing India's global standing." Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2024: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Day That Commemorates NRI Contribution, Says ‘A Day To Celebrate Indian Diaspora Worldwide'.

EAM S Jaishankar Extends Greetings to Indian Diaspora

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also greeted the diaspora on the occasion " Greetings to the vibrant Indian diaspora across the globe on #PravasiBharatiyaDivas. As ambassadors of our rich culture and values, they have made a lasting impact worldwide. Their talent and hard work have not only enriched the countries they reside in but have also been a driving force behind India's global prominence."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and LS Speaker Om Birla Wishes Indian Diaspora

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also gave his wishes on the occasion "Happy Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas to the expatriate brothers and sisters who are strengthening the Indian culture of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" all over the world. Despite living away from the country, India resides in his heart. It is our wish that they continue to play an important role in the all-round development of India." S Jaishankar Birthday 2024: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes to India's EAM, Says 'His Dedication and Contributions in Shaping Foreign Policy Have Been Exemplary'.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is celebrated on 9th January every year to mark the contribution of the Overseas Indian community to the development of India. January 9 was chosen as the day to celebrate this occasion since it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, returned to India from South Africa. The event is sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs.

