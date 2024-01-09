Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas on Tuesday, January 9, highlighting the day as an occasion to honour the achievements and commitment of NRIs worldwide. In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. This is a day to celebrate the contributions and achievements of the Indian diaspora worldwide. Their dedication towards preserving our rich heritage and strengthening global ties is commendable. They embody the spirit of India across the globe, fostering a sense of unity and diversity." S Jaishankar Birthday 2024: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes to India's EAM, Says 'His Dedication and Contributions in Shaping Foreign Policy Have Been Exemplary'.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2024

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2024

