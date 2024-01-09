Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 9, extended birthday greetings to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. PM Modi said S Jaishankar's dedication and contribution in shaping India's foreign policy have been exemplary. "Birthday wishes to Union Minister @DrSJaishankar Ji. His dedication and contributions in shaping India’s foreign policy have been exemplary. May this year bring more success and good health as he continues to serve our nation with dedication," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. PM Narendra Modi Hails Commencement of Oil Production From ONGC Project in Krishna Godavari Basin, Says ‘Remarkable Step in India’s Energy Journey’.

Birthday wishes to Union Minister @DrSJaishankar Ji. His dedication and contributions in shaping India’s foreign policy have been exemplary. May this year bring more success and good health as he continues to serve our nation with dedication. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2024

