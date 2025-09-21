Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the nation and Uttar Pradesh a historic Diwali gift through GST reforms, providing relief on essentials while imposing higher taxes on drugs and wasteful spending.

Speaking at the launch of the NaMo Yuva Run for a Drug-Free India from his residence, CM Yogi added that to support youth aspirations, exemptions were extended to bikes, cars, houses, steel, cement and other necessities.

Flagging off the marathon from Kalidas Marg to the 1,090 Intersection, the Chief Minister highlighted the GST reforms announced by the GST Council on September 3, which will take effect nationwide from September 22. He also energised the youth with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

The Chief Minister stated that the GST reforms will ease inflation for the poor, make education more affordable, and enhance citizens' purchasing power, thereby boosting markets, creating jobs, and opening new avenues of progress.

He stressed that the reform ensures welfare for traders, relief for the poor, and benefits for all consumers, and urged that every resident of Uttar Pradesh be made aware of its significance. He also noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is observing "Seva Pakhwada" nationwide from September 17, Prime Minister Modi's birthday, to October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Highlighting self-reliance as the foundation of progress, the Chief Minister said that a self-reliant society emerges from a healthy society, and events like the NaMo Marathon provide new direction and energy to youth.

The Chief Minister urged the youth to participate in these programs with discipline and dignity, stressing that discipline is the greatest strength of youth.

On this occasion, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, Mayor Sushma Kharwal, MLA Yogesh Shukla, Neeraj Bora, OP Srivastava, and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

