New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day.

The prime minister will unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion.

Modi also greeted people and expressed the hope that the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy in the country. PTI BUN

