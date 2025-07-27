Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Jul 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm public reception here on Sunday, ahead of his official engagement in nearby Ariyalur district.

While on his way to take a chopper ride to Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur, the PM was welcomed by a large number of party supporters and members of the public standing on the roadside. Many of them waved at him and showered flower petals on his vehicle.

The PM, in return, waved at the people.

The PM was on his way to the sleepy little village of Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur, where he will preside over the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, to mark the birth anniversary of the iconic Chola king Rajendra Chola-I.

