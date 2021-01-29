New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on January 31 address the 125th-anniversary celebrations of 'Prabuddha Bharata', a monthly journal of the Ramakrishna Order, started by Swami Vivekananda.

The event is being organized by Advaita Ashrama, Mayavati in Uttrakhand.

Publication of the journal 'Prabuddha Bharata' was started from Chennai (erstwhile Madras), in the year 1896 where it continued to be published for two years, after which it was published from Almora.

Later, in April 1899, the place of publication of the journal was shifted to Advaita Ashrama and it has been continuously published from there since then.

The journal has been an important medium for spreading the message of India's ancient spiritual wisdom.

Many eminent personalities like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Sister Nivedita, Sri Aurobindo, former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, among others have their imprint over time in 'Prabuddha Bharata' through their writings on Indian culture, spirituality, philosophy, history, psychology, art, and other social issues.

The Advaita Ashrama said it is working towards making the entire 'Prabuddha Bharata' archive available online on its website. (ANI)

