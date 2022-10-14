New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Minister and Law Secretaries via a video message on Saturday.

The two-day conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice in Gujarat, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, adding that its objective is to provide a common forum for policy makers to discuss issues relating to the Indian legal and judicial system. States and Union territories will be able to share their best practices, exchange new ideas and improve their mutual cooperation through the conference.

Also Read | India Will Come Out of Current Global Turmoil, Move On Path of Sustained Growth, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Law ministers and secretaries from states and Union territories will attend the event.

The statement said the conference will witness discussions on topics like alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation for quick and affordable justice, upgrading the overall legal infrastructure, removing obsolete laws, improving access to justice, reducing pendency of cases and ensuring speedy disposal, bringing uniformity in proposals relating to state bills for better Centre-state coordination and strengthening the state legal systems, among others.

Also Read | Delhi: Jahangirpuri Riots Prime Accused Tabrez Khan Gets Bail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)