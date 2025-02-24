Guwahati, Feb 24 (PTI) From Assam's traditional textile industry, tourism potential to futuristic semiconductor units, the state's traditional strengths and future potential will be on display at an exhibition to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, as part of a business summit here.

Modi will open the exhibition a day ahead of the formal inauguration of the ‘Assam Advantage 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025'.

“The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the exhibition today evening. He will visit different stalls and interact with the participants,” an official said.

Modi will visit the exhibition hall titled ‘Assam – Past, Present and Future', which will have glimpses of the state's traditional industries to present infrastructure projects.

“From the state's textile industry to tourism potential to the One District One Product initiative, the sectors in which Assam already has a name will be viewed by the prime minister,” the official said.

“He will also visit the stalls showcasing the state's promising future like skill development, infrastructure and semiconductor industry,” he said.

The PM is also likely to visit the exhibition hall focusing on the MSME sector.

Besides, Modi is scheduled to hold a brief closed-door interaction with ambassadors who are attending the summit, officials said.

The prime minister earlier on Monday arrived in Guwahati on a two-day visit.

