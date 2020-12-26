New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train operations on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line (Janakpuri West - Botanical Garden) on December 28 at 11 am via video conferencing.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the fully operational National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line the same day.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the National Common Mobility Card will enable anyone carrying a RuPay-Debit Card issued from any part of the country to travel on the Airport Express Line using that card. This facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022.

These innovations are expected to herald a "new era" of travelling "comfort" and "enhanced mobility". The driverless trains are known to be fully automated and will eliminate the possibility of human error, as per the PMO.

After the start of driverless services on the Magenta Line, the Pink Line of Delhi Metro is expected to have driverless operations by the mid of 2021. (ANI)

