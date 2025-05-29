Kanpur, May 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kanpur on Friday, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 15 mega development projects worth over Rs 47,573 crore, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

The event is expected to mark a significant milestone for the state in terms of economic growth, social advancement and environmental sustainability, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the grand event, which is expected to see major announcements aimed at transforming Kanpur with world-class infrastructure and amenities, the statement said.

Modi will inaugurate the new underground section of the Kanpur metro rail project from Chunniganj to Kanpur Central.

This section includes five new underground stations: Chunniganj, Bada Chauraha, Naveen Market, Nayaganj and Kanpur Central. With this extension, important city landmarks such as Lal Imli, Z Square Mall, Green Park Stadium, Parade Ground, Book Market, and Somdutt Plaza will be directly connected via the metro.

Currently, nine stations are operational from IIT Kanpur to Motijheel. The new section will make metro travel in the city more convenient, faster and safer, according to the statement.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate three 660 megawatt power units in Ghatampur and a thermal power project in Panki. These projects are expected to ensure stable and sufficient electricity supply for Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states.

Additionally, two new railway bridges from Panki power plant to Kalyanpur will be inaugurated, enabling uninterrupted coal and fuel transportation.

"This will improve the efficiency of power plants and help reduce traffic congestion," the statement said.

In Bingawan, the Prime Minister will dedicate a 40 MLD (mega litres per day) tertiary treatment plant to the nation. A tertiary treatment plant is the last stage of waste water treatment process.

This facility will treat sewage water and make it suitable for reuse in industries and irrigation. It is expected to promote water conservation and recycling.

A new fire station along with its residential and non-residential buildings in the Bithoor area of Kanpur will also be inaugurated, strengthening the city's emergency response capabilities.

The Prime Minister will also virtually inaugurate several other projects across Uttar Pradesh. These include two 132 kV (kilovolt) power sub-stations in Greater Noida and thermal power plants in Jawaharpur, Obra-C and Khurja.

"These projects will significantly increase the energy supply system and industrial production in the entire state," it added.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three new projects worth over Rs 441 crore focused on smart infrastructure, traffic improvement and urban services in Kanpur and surrounding areas.

These include widening and strengthening of Gauria Pali Marg to four lanes, the widening of the road from Narval Mod on the AH-1 Prayagraj Highway to Saand, connecting it to the Kanpur Defence Node as a four-lane road under the Defence Corridor, and the construction of a 220 kV sub-station at Sector-28, YEIDA, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

