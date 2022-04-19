Jammu, Apr 19 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the PM will lead Jammu and Kashmir into a new era of development on April 24 by participating in the ground breaking ceremony of launch of Rs 38,082 crore industrial development proposals aimed to provide more than four lakh direct-indirect employment opportunities to youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 on ‘National Panchayati Raj Day' to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of multi-crore industrial projects.

LG said that Palli panchayat, which is epicentre of the PM's program, is the country's first panchayat to become carbon neutral, fully powered by solar energy, with all its records digitized and saturation of benefits of all schemes of the government of India.

Lieutenant Governor on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir expressed gratitude to Modi and Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Shri Giriraj Singh, for choosing J&K to celebrate the National Panchayati Raj day.

While addressing the media persons at the curtain raiser to Prime Minister's visit to panchayat Palli in Samba district, the Lt Governor said that the visit is historic and unprecedented, where the PM will address the people of J&K along with all the Gram Sabhas across the country.

“On the occasion of the national panchayati raj day, Prime Minister will lead J&K into a new era of development. Ground breaking ceremony of Rs 38,082 crore Industrial Development proposals will be held in the presence of eminent industrialists of the country and abroad”, he added.

LG said that more than four lakh direct-indirect employment opportunities would be generated in different sectors.

To double the power generation capacity in next four years in J&K, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 850 MW Ratle Power Project and 540 MW Kwar Hydro project, besides the foundation stone for five expressways, and the inauguration of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel, the Lt Governor informed.

LG said that as many as 100 Jan Aushadhi Kendras will also be dedicated to the public and award money will be distributed to all the Panchayats of the country with just one click by the Prime Minister.

He said that around one lakh people are expected to participate in this mega event.

