Yavatmal, Feb 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Wednesday and launch welfare schemes, officials said.

Modi will also address a women's self-help groups (SHGs) fair in Yavatmal and distribute PM Kisan and Maharashtra Rajya Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi to around 88 lakh farmers directly into their bank accounts, the district officials said on Monday.

He will unveil a 41-foot tall statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya on the Jamb road and inaugurate the Wardha-Kalamb railway line section.

