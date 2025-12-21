Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lucknow on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the newly constructed Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, a sprawling complex developed as a tribute to India's eminent leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy CM Pathak said, "A large complex has been developed over approximately 65 acres at the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal. A grand bronze statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, along with statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, will be unveiled during the event."

He further added, "All of us party workers will gather in large numbers to receive the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this occasion."

The Rashtriya Prerna Sthal is expected to serve as a centre of inspiration for future generations, highlighting the contributions of these leaders to India's growth, democracy, and governance. Authorities are making arrangements to ensure smooth proceedings and extensive public participation in Lucknow during the event.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the preparations for the Prime Minister's proposed visit on December 25 and the inauguration of the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal. According to an official release, CM Yogi said the landmark project will emerge as a powerful symbol of national consciousness, cultural heritage, and pride.

The birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is celebrated on December 25 across the country.

The Chief Minister stated that the statues of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Ji will inspire future generations to imbibe the ideals of national unity, Integral Humanism, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

CM Yogi directed officials to ensure that all arrangements related to security, traffic management, protocol, hospitality, and crowd control meet the highest standards, emphasising zero tolerance for negligence. He instructed that final touch-ups, including landscaping, gardens, museum, amphitheatre, and approach roads, be completed on time.

Reviewing preparations for the arrival of nearly two lakh people from across the state, the Chief Minister assessed transport plans, parking layouts, bus routes, control rooms, and medical units. He directed nodal officers to be deployed for each bus cluster, parking zone, and entry gate, and stressed multi-layered security arrangements along VVIP routes, the helipad, the main venue, and public congregation areas, the release stated.

According to the release, the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore, includes 65-feet-tall bronze statues of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It also features a modern museum, a rally ground with a capacity of nearly two lakh people, an amphitheatre, meditation and Vipassana yoga centre, cafeteria, civic amenities, well-planned landscaping, zoning, ample parking, and robust security arrangements. (ANI)

