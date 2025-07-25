A heartwarming moment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s UK visit is going viral, showing Indian-origin entrepreneur Akhil Patel serving tea to PM Modi and British PM Keir Starmer in London. Patel, founder of Amala Chai, made Modi smile as he said, “From one chaiwala to another,” referencing Modi’s humble beginnings as a tea seller in Gujarat. The tea was sourced from Assam and spiced with Kerala’s flavours. Modi called it “a taste of India.” The video was shared by the Indian government on MyGovIndia, celebrating Modi’s inspiring journey. Patel also posted it on Instagram, calling it an honour. Modi is on a two-day UK visit, during which India and the UK signed a landmark free trade agreement. He also held talks with Starmer and later met King Charles III at Sandringham Estate. PM Modi in UK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British Counterpart Keir Starmer Hold ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ at Chequers in London (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi Smiles as UK-Based Akhil Patel Serves Tea in London

A cup full of India in every sip! PM @narendramodi shared a cup of Indian tea with UK PM @Keir_Starmer, sourced from Assam’s tea gardens and spiced with Kerala’s flavours. As he handed over the cup to PM Modi, the tea vendor smiled and said, “From one chaiwala to another.”… pic.twitter.com/Q6mHV630KJ — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 25, 2025

