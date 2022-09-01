Kochi, Sep 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Adi Shankara Janma Bhoomi Kshetram, the birthplace of saint-philosopher Adi Shankaracharya at Kalady village in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Also Read | Murugha Mutt Seer Sex Scandal: Activists Seek CBI Probe and Monitoring by CJI in Sexual Assault Case.

Modi, before leaving for Kalady, remembered the contributions of the saint philosopher to India and said the legacy Adi Shankara, known for the philosophy of Advaita, established was taken forward from Kerala by various spiritual leaders and social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru, Chattampi Swamikal and Ayyankali.

Also Read | Mumbai: Video of Man Hitting, Pushing Elderly Woman in Kamathipura Goes Viral, Case Registered.

The BJP said the Prime Minister visited the birthplace of Adi Shankara, situated on the bank of River Periyar, to "honour the legacy" of the "great Indian saint."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)