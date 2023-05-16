Ranchi, May 16: Suspended Jharkhand cadre Indian Administrative Services Officer (IAS) Chhavi Ranjan, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged land scam case, has been sent to judicial remand till May 25. A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi on Tuesday sent Ranjan to custody.

Ranjan was arrested by the ED in a case related to illegally grabbing and selling land in Ranchi on May 6. Following his arrest, the Jharkhand government suspended Ranjan from his position as Director of the Social Welfare Department, Jharkhand. E-Nuggets Game Fraud Case: PMLA Court Sends Amir Khan to 14-Day ED Custody.

So far, seven accused persons have been arrested in the land scam case of the ED. They were produced in court and sentenced to judicial custody. Anil Deshmukh's ED Custody Extended By 3 Days By Special PMLA Court.

According to the ED, there is a nexus operating in this case that had allegedly sold multiple plots by forging documents. Even the rightful owners are unaware that their plots have been sold, ED sources said.

