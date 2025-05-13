Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 13 (ANI): Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has said that the 'loud and clear' message in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor is that India will not tolerate terrorism emanating from Pakistan. He added that the Tripura Government fully supports what the Prime Minister said in his address.

"The message has been loud and clear from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India is not going to tolerate any terrorism or escalation whatsoever by Pakistan. In the recent past, we have seen that the Pahalgam incident took place wherein 26 innocent lives were lost the Pakistan Pakistan-sponsored terrorism," Chowdhury told ANI.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Doctors at Thanthai Periyar Government General Hospital in Erode Successfully Remove Safety Pin From Man’s Throat After He Accidentally Ingests Foreign Object Following Epileptic Seizure.

"Time and again, India has proved its strength before the world and very categorically made a precision attack through our cruise missiles, ballistic missiles on Pakistan. And they, finding no other alternative, have surrendered and sent a proposal for a ceasefire. Today our Prime Minister made it very, very categorically clear that under any circumstances, any act of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan will be taken very, very seriously in the coming times," he added.

The minister said that PM Modi conveyed to Pakistan that any act of terrorism sponsored by them will be dealt with an iron hand.

Also Read | CJI Sanjiv Khanna Retires Today; Senior Judge BR Gavai to Sworn In As Next Chief Justice of India.

"As far as our government is concerned, we stand by the honourable Prime Minister's speech vehemently and support each and every word uttered by him. We salute the gallant efforts and initiative made by our soldiers at the border area, especially by the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and naval staff and other paramilitary forces who have been instrumental in maintaining law and order, peace, and tranquilly in the country," he said.

In a first address to the nation since India's military retaliation 'Operation Sindoor,' PM Modi outlined three key pillars of India's security doctrine.

Firstly, the 'Decisive Retaliation,' any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong and resolute response. India will retaliate on its terms, targeting terror hubs at their roots.

The second is 'No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail.'PM Modi said India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Any terrorist safe haven operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes.

The third pillar is 'No distinction between terror sponsors and terrorists.'PM Modi said India will no longer see terrorist leaders and the governments sheltering them as separate entities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)