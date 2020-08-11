Indore, Aug 11 (PTI) Celebrated Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who died on Tuesday following a heart attack, was laid to rest in the presence of few relatives and close friends in the city's Choti Khajrani cemetery late in the evening.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Indori's numerous fans were forced to bid adieu to him from their homes.

Only 20 persons were present at the spot, most of them donning Personal Protection Equipment kits.

His mortal remains were brought wrapped in a special bag from the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) to the cemetery.

SAIMS said in a statement that the poet suffered a heart attack around 1 PM, but doctors succeeded in saving him.

After two hours he suffered another heart attack and died around 5 PM, it said.

"His lungs were affected with 60 per cent pneumonia and therefore he was put on an artificial breathing system," the hospital said in the statement.

Indori, who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, was also suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, heart and kidney ailments.

The poet himself had tweeted on Tuesday morning to inform people about his coronavirus report, and asked them to pray for him so that he could defeat the infection.

