Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Following the alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said police allowed Shiv Sena goons to carry out the attack under the pressure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

"I will speak with the Home Secretary and Home Minister today over the attack on Kirit Somaiya and will also write a letter to take action against the police, who are working as political workers," Fadnavis told mediapersons.

"Despite Kirit Somaiya informing Khar Police prior about the possibility of an attack and seeking Z+ protection, the police did not take any action. Instead, they permitted Shiv Sena goons to carry out the attack under the state government pressure," he added.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil alleged that the MVA government is doing violence with the help of police.

"It was a fatal attack on Kirit Somaiya. This attack happened on the police station premises. Now the MVA government has started violence in front of the police. Do they want to create Kerala and Bengal-like situations in Maharashtra?" said Patil.

"Mohit Kamboj was also attacked yesterday. If the state government breaks the law and order with the help of the police, then BJP will answer it in the same way. BJP workers will not sit quietly at home," said the Maharashtra BJP chief.

Meanwhile, BJP workers flocked outside Bandra Police Station where Kirit Somaiya reached following the alleged attack on him by Shiv Sena workers.

Somaiya claimed he was injured in alleged stone-pelting by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on Saturday. In a series of Twitter posts, Somaiya said, "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena gundas (goons), my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station," Somaiya said.

"I am shocked, in the presence of 50 police persons, on the campus of Khar police station, Shiv Sena's 100 gundas assault me with stones. Wanted to kill me. What the Police Commissioner is doing? How are so many mafia Sena gundas allowed to gather in the police station?" he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Somaiya visited Khar Police Station to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana who were arrested on Saturday.

Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested Amravati Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana on Saturday.

The police officials took them to Khar Police Station.

"A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana U/S 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar Police Station," stated an official release by the police.

Earlier, Shiv Sena workers on Saturday protested outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana who had announced their plan to chant "Hanuman Chalisa" outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray.

The announcement came after, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had stoked controversy earlier by asking the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques while warning that if the demand isn't met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play "Hanuman Chalisa". (ANI)

