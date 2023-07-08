Hoshiarpur (PB), Jul 8 (PTI) Two miscreants received bullet wounds in an encounter on Saturday in Bhilowal village, about 15 Kms from Hoshiarpur, police said.

The face-off came after police laid a trap following a tip-off that some people would be coming to a house in the village with the intention to do some violence.

As police lay in their wait, three men came there in a car and reached the verandah of the house.

Police asked them to stop, but instead of stopping, they opened fire at them and were shot at in return by police.

In the retaliatory firing, Manraj Singh, 26, of Chabbewal and Navjot Singh, 24, of Jian village received bullet wounds. The third man, Ravinder Singh, also from Jian village, was arrested unhurt, police said.

Manraj Singh and Navjot Singh were admitted to a local government hospital, they said.

Police recovered three 7.65 mm pistols from them and took into custordy eight empty shells from the spot.

