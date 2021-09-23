Jammu, Sep 23 (PTI) Taking note of several fake social media accounts being operated on his name, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer has asked the cyber police to take action against the people behind them.

According to officials, some of these fake accounts are operational on Twitter and Facebook.

The divisional commissioner has appealed to the general public not to pay attention to these and not to fall prey to any of the tactics adopted by these fake account holders.

Langer has made it clear that he has no accounts on Facebook or Twitter.

