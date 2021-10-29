Amritsar, Oct 29 (PTI) Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have busted an interstate drug smuggling racket with the seizure of a huge quantity of opium smuggled from Jharkhand.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted two cars on Ram Tirath Road and searched them following which 17 kg of opium besides a pistol and Rs 1.10 lakh in cash were recovered, police said.

Following the seizure, four people, all Amritsar residents, were arrested under the NDPS Act, police said.

A case has been registered here in this regard, police said.

During the preliminary investigations, it has come to light that one of the arrested accused was earlier involved in a case of recovery of 7 kg of opium last year, the police said, adding the case was registered at the Beas police station.

It has been revealed that the accused came in touch with Jharkhand-based suppliers through their contact, presently lodged in Kapurthala jail.

Further investigations are being carried out to unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers, police said.

Efforts are on to identify the complete procurement and supply chain across different states, said police.

