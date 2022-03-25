Jammu, Mar 25 (PTI) Ten explosive devices and a pistol were seized from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

On specific information, police along with the army launched a cordon and search operation in the general area of Tillar forest of Marwah, they said.

Also Read | Manipur CM N Biren Singh Warns Drug Peddlers, Either Surrender or Face Consequences.

During the operation, the team busted a hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including one pistol with eight rounds, a Chinese grenade, three UBGL grenades, three RPG rounds, three explosive sticks, one IED remote and one pressure cooker, they said.

Accordingly, a FIR was registered at the Marwah police station under relevant sections of the law.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Attacks on BJP, Dares It To Jail Him and Grab Power.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)