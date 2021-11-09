Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 9 (PTI) A Rajasthan Police constable was killed after a vehicle crashed into his motorbike on a highway in Jhalawar district when he was enroute to arrest a murder accused, officials said on Tuesday.

Constable Dushyant Gurjar (26), a resident of Sarolakalan village in Jhalawar district, was posted at Asnawar police station in the same district. He had joined the police service in 2018 and is survived by two young daughters.

Gurjar was on his way to arrest a murder accused who was said to be in a nearby village late on Monday when the unidentified vehicle hit his motorbike around 8.15 pm on NH-52 near Dongargaun Ghati, SHO of Asnawar police station Harwant Singh Randhawa said.

The injured constable was immediately rushed in a police vehicle to SRG Hospital in Jhalawar, where doctors declared him brought dead, he added.

Police lodged a case of negligent driving against the driver of the unidentified vehicle, who fled the spot and efforts are underway to trace him, he said.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Tuesday morning following which the constable was cremated with state honours at his native village, the SHO further said.

