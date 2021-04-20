Cuttack, Apr 20 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested a constable and a jail warder, in connection with a case relating to the escape of gangster Sk Hyder from SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack while in judicial custody, an officer said.

With this, the number of persons arrested in this case went up to six, the officer said.

The Mangalabag police in Cuttack arrested police constable Md Mousim, who was the lone guard on duty at the time when Hyder managed to escape during treatment at the SCB Hospital here on April 10 evening.

Mousim is the complainant in the case registered against Hyder in connection with his escape from judicial custody. Mousim in his FIR had alleged that five of Hyder's family members were behind his dramatic escape

The city police also arrested Sambalpur jail warder Sibanarayan Nanda in this connection. Constable Mousim and warder Nanda were arrested for negligent conduct in discharging their duties, said Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh.

In a statement, the Mangalabag police said that during the course of investigation, it was prima facie established that both Mousim and Nanda failed in their duties for which the dreaded gangster managed to escape.

Serving a life sentence for murder, Hyder was lodged in a jail in Sambalpur and was brought here for treatment on March 23 this year. After his escape, Hyder was nabbed by the city police from Telangana on April 15.

While the Sambalpur police had earlier suspended the six policemen of the escort party, including Mousim, the Cuttack city police had arrested four persons, including a woman for hatching a conspiracy and assisting the gangster to flee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)