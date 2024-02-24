Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Amid orders for cancellation of the police constable recruitment examination, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said that the examination has been cancelled to maintain the credibility and transparency of the selection procedure.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to cancel the examinations of all the shifts of February 17 and February 18 to maintain the credibility and transparency of the examination amid reports of unfairly distributing the question paper before the scheduled time," the DIG told ANI on Saturday.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Jumps on Railway Tracks From Footover Bridge at Bhayandar, Alert RPF Staff Prevent Him From Being Run Over by Train (Watch Video).

Pankaj said that the written examination for the posts of reserved civilian police under direct recruitment 2023 was conducted on February 17 and February 18.

"The exam will be conducted soon by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. The date of examination will be published on the website," he informed.

Also Read | Death Threat to Eknath Shinde: 19-Year-Old Student Arrested for Giving Death Threats to Maharashtra CM, His Son MP Shrikant Shinde on Social Media.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has cancelled the written examination for direct recruitment-2023 to the posts of reserved civilian police in Uttar Pradesh Police, the DIG said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to cancel the police constable recruitment examination held statewide on February 17 and 18 after the examination paper was allegedly leaked.

The UP CM, in a post on X, said that the state government has ordered to conduct the re-examination for the same within six months.

"UP Police constable civil police exams 2023 cancelled, orders given to re-conduct the exams within next 6 months...." Yogi said.

He further said that strict action would be taken against those who would be found guilty in the alleged paper leak.

"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," the UP CM added.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also issued an order to investigate the alleged irregularities and rigging in the examination of the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO), not in the paper but at the government level.

"Candidates can lodge complaint at @secyappoint@nic.in till 27th February. Before this, the Police Recruitment Board is also investigating the alleged rigging in the constable recruitment examination," the order said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)