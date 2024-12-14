New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, an Inter-State Border Coordination meeting was held on Saturday in the national capital.

The meeting was held in the conference hall of the DCP office under the chairmanship of SK Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern Range, Delhi.

The meeting aimed to strengthen cross-border coordination with the bordering districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to ensure seamless security and prevent any disruptions during the electoral process.

SK Jain, Joint CP, Delhi, emphasized the importance of vigilance and collaboration, saying that collective efforts and steadfast coordination will be the cornerstone of a secure electoral process.

"Our collective efforts and steadfast coordination will be the cornerstone of a secure electoral process. By maintaining high levels of preparedness and cooperation, we can effectively prevent any unlawful activities that threaten peace and integrity during the elections," Jain said in a press release.

The meeting focused on several critical areas to ensure a smooth and fair election process, including - strengthening border security, crackdown on illicit activities, monitoring criminal elements and enhancing intelligence sharing.

Strengthening border security included joint manning of inter-state border check-posts, installation of CCTV cameras at critical locations and conducting intensive vehicle checks to curb the smuggling of liquor, contraband, and other illegal items.

Discussing the issue of crackdown on illicit activities, officials emphasised a special focus on preventing the smuggling of liquor and tackling bootlegging operations, which are often rampant during elections. It included suppression of illegal firearms circulation and apprehension of individuals involved in their distribution, the press release added.

The meeting also focused on the real-time exchange of intelligence between police forces to enable proactive law enforcement and regular coordination meetings at the SHO and ACP levels to ensure effective ground-level implementation of strategies.

The meeting resulted in the formulation of actionable strategies to ensure public safety and law enforcement readiness.

The DCPs from Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida pledged their full cooperation and support to maintain a secure and peaceful environment during the elections.

The participants also reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering inter-agency coordination to tackle cross-border criminal activities and conducting regular joint operations to address potential threats.

The meeting witnessed the participation of senior police officers of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

