Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 11 (ANI): Telangana police along with CRPF personnel staged a flag march at Tukarmagate police station limits in Hyderabad on Thursday in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

According to a press release issued by the police, the main objective of the flag march is to create confidence among the public as they are getting ready to cast their votes in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"The police and paramilitary forces will take care of the law and order situation and ensure that voters exercise their franchise without fear or coercion," the police said in the press release.

The 2024 Lok Sabha poll in Telangana's 17 seats will be contested in a single phase on May 13 with results declared by June 4.

Overall in the country, the polls will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1, covering a total of 543 constituencies. (ANI)

