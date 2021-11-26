Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Police on Friday destroyed 24 kilograms of RDX and 71 hand grenades seized during various counter-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district in the last 12 years, officials said on Friday.

Since 2009, the special operations group had seized grenades, improvised explosive devices along with fuses and remote controls, detonators and RDX in 15 militancy cases registered in Mahore-Chassana area of Reasi, they said, adding that these explosives remained in the safe custody of police.

Sensing threat of accidental explosions, the police approached courts seeking orders for lawful safe destruction of the seized explosives, the officials said.

After hearing their petitions, the Reasi sessions court passed destruction orders in two cases while two other cases were followed up in the National Investigative Agency court in Jammu, which subsequently passed the orders. Orders to destroy the explosives in another 11 cases were passed by a court in Mahore, police said.

On the directions of the courts, Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Shailender Singh constituted a special joint team comprising personnel from the Mahore sub-division, bomb disposal squad and the engineering regiment of 58 Rashtriya Rifles.

A team of experts took the explosives to a safe place and destroyed them following due protocol, police said.

