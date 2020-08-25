Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Police questioned witnesses on Monday in connection with a case in which BJP MLA Mahesh Negi case has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman, by approaching the court.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anuj Kumar, who is investigating this high profile case, told ANI that apart from obtaining information related to the case from the witnesses, the documents related to the case have also been obtained by the police.

The DSP said that the investigation of the case is underway and if needed, the MLA will be called for questioning again.

Earlier on Sunday, DSP Kumar said, if necessary police will conduct the DNA test of Negi. On Saturday, police had questioned Negi in connection with the matter.

Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar had earlier said that the wife of the BJP MLA has filed an FIR alleging blackmail by the woman.

The woman, who levelled the allegation, had previously released a video in which she said that the BJP MLA had a physical relationship with her for two years. She had also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA as it does not match that of her husband. (ANI)

