New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing people impersonating as a crime branch officer, after offering them a lift in a taxi around ISBT and railways station areas, police here said on Thursday.

The accused, Ramesh, was nabbed from Delhi's Trilok Puri area on Tuesday, following a complaint lodged at the Kashmiri Gate Police Station on March 17.

It was lodged by one of the victims, a 52-year-old cluster bus driver, an Agra resident, police said.

The victim alleged that three persons posed as Crime Branch officers and robbed him after offering a lift in a taxi, a senior police officer said.

According to his police the accused first asked their targets their destination, and then would offer them a taxi ride at cheap fares.

The complainant was allegedly one of the many who fell for the stratagem and boarded their car.

After going some distance, the accused stopped the car and instructed him to put all valuable items in an envelope they gave him, claiming that they were crime branch officers and this was needed for some checking, the officer said.

The accused then made off with their loot, dropping the victim some further distance away, he said.

The victim said that one of the accused was heard referring to the other as “Ramesh”.

During its investigation, police identified the accused and arrested him from the east Delhi locality, Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said.

Ramesh confessed that he along with his other associates used a taxi with fake number plate to evade arrest.

He was previously involved in five other cases, police said.

Investigation of the case is in progress and efforts are being made to arrest the other accused, the officer said.

