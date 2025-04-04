Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) The Cyberabad Police on Friday imposed restrictions until April 16 on the entry of people into a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), citing the prevailing law and order situation and the need to maintain public tranquility.

The Telangana government's plan to auction this ecologically sensitive land for the construction of urban infrastructure and an IT Park has triggered protests by the UoH Students' Union.

Also Read | Davanagere Shocker: Woman Gang Raped in Front of Her 2 Sons in Private Bus in Karnataka; 3 Arrested.

The matter is currently being heard in both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

In view of the Supreme Court's orders, the directions of the Central Empowered Committee, and the prevailing law and order situation, DCP (Madhapur Zone) Vineeth G issued an order prohibiting people who do not ordinarily have work in the area from entering it for any purpose other than their bona fide duties.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Later This Month, Says Railway Board.

The order aims to prevent danger to human life and safety, maintain public tranquility, and avert the possibility of riots, affray, or obstruction to any person lawfully discharging their duties.

The order was issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which restricts unauthorised gatherings.

According to a notification, the order will remain in force from 6 AM on Friday until April 16, covering the 400-acre area that is currently the subject of litigation in both the High Court and the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the Telangana High Court posted the case for hearing on April 7.

The Supreme Court, also on Thursday, asked the Telangana government to explain the "compelling urgency" behind clearing a large tree cover on the land parcel next to the university and stayed any further activity until further orders.

The court inquired about the status of the felled trees and directed the Central Empowered Committee to visit the site and submit a report before April 16, when the matter will be heard again.

Following the Apex Court's directive, the Telangana government has decided to form a committee of ministers to hold discussions with the UoH executive committee, civil society groups, students, and other stakeholders to address concerns over the land parcel adjacent to the university.

Earlier police said that when the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) began development work at the site on March 30, as per a government order, a group comprising UoH students and others gathered there and attempted to forcibly halt the work. They allegedly attacked officials and workers with sticks and stones.

Following the incident, 53 individuals were taken into preventive custody and later released on personal bonds.

Based on a complaint from the TGIIC, a case was registered at the Gachibowli Police Station for various offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, and assault on public servants, under relevant sections of the BNS, police said.

Police also said that two individuals were arrested and clarified that they are no longer students of the university.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)