Aurangabad, Jul 29 (PTI) A police inspector has been booked for allegedly destroying evidence regarding a bribe demand in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Syed Shaukat Ali, allegedly deleted a conversation regarding bribe from an audio recorder and destroyed the memory card, which is a government property.

A case was registered in Sillegaon police station in Gangapur tehsil under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

