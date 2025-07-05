Patna (Bihar) [India], July 5 (ANI): Police have launched an investigation after a businessman was allegedly shot dead in the south area of the Gandhi Maidan in Bihar, a police officer said.

The incident took place on July 4

Also Read | Is July 05 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 1st Saturday Falling on 5th July 2025? All You Need To Know.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna, Diksha told ANI on Saturday, "On the night of July 4, at around 11 pm, we received information that businessman Gopal Khemka has been shot dead in the south area of the Gandhi Maidan..."

"The crime scene has been secured, and further investigation is underway... One bullet and one shell have been recovered..."

Also Read | PM Modi in Argentina: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives at Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires for 3rd Leg of 5 Nation Visit (See Pics and Video).

On June 10, two youths were shot dead near a temple in the Bikram police station area of Paliganj subdivision of Patna district.

An Apache motorcycle and 12 bullet shells were recovered from the spot.

According to police, the double murder took place near Guerrilla Sthan on Manjhauli-Singhara Road. Locals informed police via Dial 112, after which a team reached the scene and took custody of the bodies.

Police said both youths were shot at close range, likely while they were at the temple, which led to instant death. The mobile phone found in one victim's pocket helped identify him as a resident of Baghakol in Bikram block. According to the police, efforts were taken to confirm the identity of the second youth.

"The bodies of two persons were recovered on the side of Manjhauli-Singhara road under Bikram police station. Prima facie, both persons appear to have been shot dead. Forensic evidence has been collected by the police with the help of the FSL team, and the incident is being investigated with the help of the dog squad team." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)