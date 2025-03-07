Bhubaneswar, Mar 7 (PTI) Police officers will be suspended if they refuse to file FIRs, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi warned on Friday.

Majhi said he was himself a victim of "police mistreatment" when he was an opposition MLA.

"The police officer concerned will be suspended immediately if there is an allegation of refusal of filing FIR," he said.

The CM made the statement while inaugurating a new building of the Nayapally police station in Bhubaneswar. He also virtually inaugurated 13 other police stations across the state.

The police stations were built at a cost of Rs 42 crore.

Sharing his experience during his days in the opposition, Majhi said, "Even I was told to get out of the police station, made to sit on the ground and the officer-in-charge did not receive my FIR. I have two experiences of being mistreated at the police station in Keonjhar district."

He urged the police to treat people with respect.

"People come to police stations because they are in trouble. Treat them in a friendly manner," Majhi said.

Maintaining that police stations have a key role to play in handling law and order, the CM said his government has taken all possible steps to modernise them.

He lauded the city police for nabbing 'Spider Satish', a thief who scales walls to commit robbery.

The CM said criminals are now becoming "hi-tech".

"To stop such criminals, police also need to adopt modern investigative processes and technologies. I am very happy that Odisha Police has been able to solve many blind cases and arrest culprits in a very short time," he said.

