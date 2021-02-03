New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Frontline workers, including police personnel and sanitation workers, in the national capital will receive COVID-19 vaccine jabs starting Thursday, officials said on Wednesday.

There are around six lakh frontline workers in Delhi, of which nearly 3.5 lakh have registered for inoculation, an official said.

Registration of the remaining frontline workers is underway, he said.

On Tuesday, the officials had said that coronavirus vaccine jabs would to be given six days a week in Delhi from now on instead of four days. The number of vaccine centres was also increased from 106 to 183.

Under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme, health workers are being administered the shots first.

The priority group which will receive the vaccine include health workers, frontline workers, people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities.

