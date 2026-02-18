Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI): Karnataka police have directed the implementation of enhanced security measures at the Hindalga Central Jail, including preventing the smuggling of drugs and cigarettes, segregating young offenders from hardened criminals and providing proper correctional services for inmates.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the jail, Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar said he had given necessary instructions to the security officers and expressed strong criticism of wrongful activities within the prison.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Dream Wednesday Lottery Result of February 18 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

"I have visited this prison for the first time since taking charge, and I have given my officers clear instructions to improve security. We have told them to segregate young offenders so they are not spoiled by the company of hardcore offenders. Similarly, to stop the smuggling of ganja, cigarettes, and other contraband, we have given clear instructions. We have told them that such behaviour will not be tolerated in the future. We have to see how they implement my instructions," he said.

"We are also planning certain actions regarding the correctional services for prison inmates, as many activities are available, but they are not receiving proper skill training. We are in touch with the Skill Development Department, which will be providing training to our prison inmates. We are hopeful that correctional services activities in the prison can be improved...." he added.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Stage II GRAP Curbs Revoked in NCR As National Capital AQI Improves.

In November last year, a purported viral video showed inmates in Parappanna Agrahara Jail, also known as Bengaluru Central jail, enjoying "VVIP treatment" such as getting unauthorised use of mobile phones and television inside the prison.

Following this, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that Jail Superintendent Magery and ASP Ashok Bhajantri have been dismissed following an inquiry into the reports of the incident.

Parameshwara added that while some videos and photos circulating online were old, there were confirmed lapses in prison management. He further stated that Chief Superintendent of Prison K Suresh has been transferred, and an IPS officer will now head the jail.

Some of the people allegedly seen in the video were a serial killer on death row, Umesh Reddy, and another inmate, Tarun Raj, who was convicted in a gold smuggling case. An ISIS operative who was brought from Dubai by the National Security Agency (NSA) was also seen using a mobile phone in the prison. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)