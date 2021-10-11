New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has recovered 661 kg of ganja worth around Rs 1 crore in international market from west Delhi's Naraina area and arrested three men, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Rafique Khan (22), a resident of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, Raj Kishore (42), a resident of Samaypur Badli, and Chetan Gatan Khara (36), a resident of Odisha, they said.

On September 29, police received information that two men involved in the drug peddling would come in a truck to supply the contraband, police said.

Police laid a trap under the Naraina flyover here. The truck was stopped and two men were overpowered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said.

The truck was laden with logs and there was a secret chamber under the logs where 661 kg of the contraband was recovered, the DCP said.

The accused disclosed that the contraband was ordered by a person named Shera and his partner Bahadur Singh. It was also revealed that Shera purchased the contraband from Khara in Odisha, police said.

Raids were conducted at the various places in Odisha's Koraput and Khara was arrested, police said.

Khara revealed that he arranged the recovered contraband from tribal areas of Andhra-Odisha border, the DCP said.

