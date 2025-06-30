Kalyani (WB), Jun 30 (PTI) The police on Monday recovered around 40 crude bombs from a field in Nadia district's Molandi village, where a 13-year-old girl was killed a week back in a bomb explosion during the counting of votes of Kaliganj assembly constituency byelection.

A senior police officer said that though no one was apprehended so far in connection with the recovery of the crude bombs, nine persons have been arrested over the murder of the girl.

During a search operation in Molandi, the police recovered 40 crude bombs stored in a bucket in a field, the officer said.

Sabina Yasmin, the mother of Tamanna Khatun who was killed after bombs were allegedly hurled from a Trinamool Congress victory celebration rally taken out even before the results of the assembly bypoll were officially announced, had alleged later that a search of the village would reveal that there were a large number of crude bombs stored in the area.

A torch rally was held in district headquarters town in protest against Tamanna's death and also over the alleged gangrape of a law student in a Kolkata college.

