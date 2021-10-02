Chandigarh, Oct 2 (PTI) Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday demanded a probe by sitting judges of the High Court, alleging that the question paper of the recruitment exam for police sub-inspectors in Haryana was leaked.

Addressing the media here, the Congress general secretary said over 1.58 lakh people had applied for 400 posts of police sub-inspector and 1.07 lakh appeared for the examination on September 26.

Three different question papers were given to candidates at different examination centres, he claimed.

"Two papers were given at some centres while three papers were given at some other centres," he said, saying it has exposed the "paper leak scam".

A probe by two sitting judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court into the matter should be ordered, he said, also seeking reexamination.

Surjewala asked why three different papers were given for one recruitment examination of police sub-inspector.

He alleged that the HSSC failed to release the answer key even after eight days of the examination, claiming that this would "expose the reality of conducting not one, but three different papers for a single examination".

He further said that some "absurd" questions were asked during the examination, alleging that knowledge about the BJP and its leaders is the criterion for becoming a police sub-inspector.

It is beyond comprehension as to what can be the connection between the recruitment of a police inspector with the marital status of Haryana's home minister and with the village of the HSSC chairman, he said while pointing towards the questions asked in the exam.

Questioning the sanctity of the exam, Surjewala demanded formation of a commission consisting of two sitting judges of the High Court to enquire into it.

