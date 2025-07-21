Cachar (Assam) [India], July 21 (ANI): Assam Police recovered and seized three gold biscuits weighing about 439 grams and apprehended a person in Cachar district, officials said on Monday.

Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on reliable information regarding the smuggling of suspected gold biscuits, on Sunday (July 20), an operation was conducted near Ramnagar bypass under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police Station.

"During the operation, the police team recovered 3 gold biscuits weighing about 439 grams. The gold biscuits were recovered from the possession of one person, namely Khamneu Munluah (32 years old) of Lamka area in Churachandpur district of Manipur. The same were seized in the presence of independent witnesses at the spot. The gold biscuits were transported from Manipur and were supposed to be delivered somewhere near ISBT, Silchar," Numal Mahatta said.

Further lawful action has been initiated.

Earlier, Police seized 1.22 kg of heroin worth Rs 6.22 crore and arrested two persons in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Sunday.

Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on credible intelligence on Saturday (July 19), Cachar police launched a special operation against the illegal transportation of narcotic substances at the Saptagram area under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station and intercepted one vehicle.

"The vehicle was coming from Churachandpur of Manipur, and the police team apprehended two persons, namely Michael Lairemruot of Churachandpur and Merina Neitinphal, wife of Michael Lairemruot of Churachandpur, Manipur. During a thorough search, the police team recovered 99 soap cases containing narcotic substances weighing about 1.22 kg concealed inside specially made chambers in the vehicle. The price of the psychotropic substances is worth about Rs 6.22 crore in the black market," Numal Mahatta said.

The senior police official further said that the recovered narcotic substance was seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

"During the examination conducted at the place of occurrence, the drug detection kit showed positive results for heroin. During the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the psychotropic substance has been illegally transported from Churachandpur, Manipur. Further investigation into the matter has been ongoing, "Numal Mahatta said. (ANI)

