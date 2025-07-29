Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Police have conducted a massive raid around the educational institutions in Chennai suburbs in Potheri, Maraimalai Nagar, and Kattankulathur and the surrounding area, seizing 166 grams of ganja, 5,000 ganja chocolates, and arresting seven people, officials said on Tuesday.

Abin Dinesh Modak, Commissioner, Tambaram City, told ANI that the raids were conducted on July 26, with the main intention of ensuring that the premises near education institutions are clean and free from drug infestation.

"On July 26, we conducted a massive raid around the Education Institutions in Potheri, Maraimalai Nagar and Kattankulathur and the surrounding area. The main intention of these raids was to ensure that the premises near the educational institutions are clean and there is no infestation of drugs around that," Modak said.

"We seized 166 grams of ganja, 5000 ganja chocolates. We have also arrested seven people... We have registered more than 340 cases this year, and most of these cases are around the college premises. 340 people have been arrested and we have seized more than 1,500 kgs of granja in the last 7 months of this year," he said.

Earlier, a joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) Yamunapar Zone and Kaundhiyara Police on Tuesday arrested two individuals and recovered over 13.55 kilograms of illegal cannabis from their possession in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

According to police officials, the arrests were made near Kaitha Pulia in the Kaundhiyara police station area following a tip-off received during a routine checking operation.

The accused have been identified as Jogendra Singh Chauhan (20) and Sharda Prasad Kesarwani (19), both residents of Prayagraj.In addition to the narcotics, police also seized a motorcycle used for transporting the contraband.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Kaundhiyara Police Station, Commissionerate Prayagraj. Further legal proceedings are underway.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to procuring ganja from outside sources and selling it in small quantities across the city. The profits were reportedly split equally and used to fund their personal indulgences, according to police.

One of the accused, Sharda Prasad Kesarwani, has a prior criminal record and has been previously booked in several cases.

Police have intensified their crackdown, and further investigation is underwayEarlier, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had busted an interstate drug syndicate, arresting three key members and seizing a significant quantity of high-quality ganja (marijuana), as per a release.

The team conducted a trap near Nala, Golf Course Road in Dwarka, and intercepted two vehicles. The occupants were apprehended, and a total of 411 kg of fine-quality ganja was recovered.

Arrested accused have been identified as Lokesh Bhardwaj (27) resident of Maheshwari, Rewari, Haryana, Ashish Khasa aka Ashu (20), resident of Maheshwari, Rewari, Haryana, Moeen Khan (24) resident of Nuh, Haryana, Srikant, Prasad (33), resident of Gopalganj, Bihar, and the source of contraband.

The accused persons were involved in the illegal trade of ganja, with some having a history of similar offence. They were motivated by the prospect of easy money. Further investigation is being conducted to uncover the entire network and identify other key players involved in the syndicate.

The estimated international market value of the seized ganja is approximately Rs 1.90 crore. (ANI)

