Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police seized a consignment of ganja at Nellimetta in the Anakapalli district on Wednesday.

The police said that the consignment was meant to be transported to Kerala from the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of the state.

Narsipatnam Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Adiraj Singh Rana told ANI that the Narsipatnam Rural Police seized the consignment when they were conducting a vehicle inspection at Nellimetta.

He added that four persons in a Kerala-registered car tried to flee after seeing the police personnel, but the police personnel were able to catch them.

"140 kg of ganja, three cell phones and 3 thousand cash in three bags were seized from them. Three of the arrested accused are from Kerala state and one is from Darakonda in Andhra Pradesh," Adiraj Singh Rana said. (ANI)

