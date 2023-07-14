Baripada, Jul 14 (PTI) As part of its drive against poachers in the Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, the police on Friday seized three country-made guns and arrested three people in this connection.

The guns were seized during a search operation at Rentasahi, Jadunathpur, and Chandanchaturi villages in and around Similipal Tiger Reserve and Sanctuary, Mayurbhanj SP B Gangadhar told reporters.

The SP said that two of the accused persons after being nabbed by police disclosed that they have made a group for hunting wild animals in Similipal Tiger Reserve and Sanctuary areas.

In this connection, a case was registered at Badasahi Police Station under Arms Act.

The police have intensified their search for firearms after two forest officials were gunned down by poachers in the month of May and June this year.

