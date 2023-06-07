Warangal (Telangana), Jun 7 (PTI) A chargesheet was filed on Wednesday before a special SC/ST court here in connection with the suicide of a woman medical postgraduate student earlier in the year, a police officer said.

Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath said a 970-page chargesheet was filed in the Warangal Second Additional District and Sessions Judge Cum Special Court for Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes against Dr M A Saif (27), a doctor in the Department of Anaesthesia at Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, for instigating the young doctor, who was his junior in the same institution, to take the extreme step resulting in her death on February 22.

A case had been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Section 4(5) of Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, and relevant provisions of the Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act while the investigation was carried out by the Matwada police station in the district, Ranganath added.

Warangal Assistant Commissioner of Police Bonala Kishan, who had led the probe, examined 70 witnesses and went through several sources including scientific, medical and forensic experts that showed Dr Saif as the accused behind the suicide.

During the inquiry, police also examined the mobile phones of the accused and the deceased doctor.

The first-year postgraduate student allegedly attempted suicide at the state-run hospital in Warangal district on February 22 after being "harassed" by her senior in the same college.

She died at state-run NIMS hospital in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment on February 26. The senior student, a male doctor, was arrested on February 24. In April, the accused was granted bail in the case.

