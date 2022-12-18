Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 18 (ANI): Pertinent details have come to the fore following the ongoing police investigation into the sensational killing of an elderly woman in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

"The accused, Anuj Sharma, is suspected to have been suffering from a psychological disorder, and committed the crime in a fit of rage," Vidhyanagar Police said on Sunday.

"This kind of heinous offence can be perpetrated only by a psychopath. The way the dead body has been chopped and thrown at a place, this can be done only by a vicious person," said the SHO.

According to the police, they are looking for the knife which the accused used to chop the victim's body at first.

The incident has shaken the residents of the locality and now they are installing CCTV cameras for their safety. As per reports, the residents of the Lalpuria apartment of Vidyadhar Nagar area, where the heinous crime took place are installing CCTV cameras in the apartment block.

"I have been living here for the past 27 years. The incident which has occurred here is very unfortunate. I have not known the deceased personally beyond casual greetings," said Dr Shalu Pav, a local resident Lalpuria Apartment. "We are installing CCTV cameras all over the block for the security purpose," she further added.

According to Vidhyanagar Police, the accused has been identified as Anuj Sharma, alias Achintya Govind Das, who allegedly killed his aunt by hitting her with a hammer on the head because of her controlling behaviour towards him.

The accused Anuj Sharma has been arrested for allegedly killing his aunt and chopping her into ten pieces, in 'Shraddha murder' like manner, and then disposing them of in forest areas near Delhi-Jaipur highway, as per police.

As of now according to police sources, eight body pieces of the deceased, Saroj Sharma (60) have been recovered and the accused has been sent to the police remand till December 20.

Officials said that the accused, Anuj Sharma, has done B Tech from a private college and worked at a private firm for eight years. But after a few years, he quit his job and joined a religious institution.

Vidyadhar Nagar SHO Virendra Kulin stated that the police are questioning the members of the religious institution and gathering information on the accused.

The accused initially tried to miss lead the police.

"Accused Anuj Sharma had lodged a missing report at Vidyadhar Nagar police station on December 11 about his aunt. Later, during the police interrogation, some blood stains were found in the house and on questioning, the accused said that it was caused by a nosebleed due to the cold weather," said DCP North Parish Deshmukh.

"Initially we had been treating this as a missing report case until we found a CCTV video in which the accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase on the afternoon of December 11," the Police stated.

According to the police, Anuj was financially dependent on Saroj Sharma.

"During the interrogation, Anuj revealed that his aunt used to dominate him since childhood, which he did not like. On December 11, the accused asked her permission to go to Delhi for an event, to which she refused. Anuj could not control his anger and hit her on the head with a hammer leading to her death," Deshmukh added.

Deshmukh further informed that Anuj later chopped the body into pieces with a marble cutter which he had bought from a local market. After which he stuffed the body parts in a suitcase and a bucket and dumped them in the forest area located on the highway.

"Only the victim and the alleged murderer were present in the flat at the time of the incident," said Deshmukh.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

