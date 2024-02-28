Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said there were no pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Souda and added that the police will take stringent action if there were any slogans.

Speaking to reporters near his Sadashivanagar residence before leaving for Himachal Pradesh, he said, "The police will take action as per the law. BJP leaders are twisting this for political gains. They are doing it out of desperation. There were no slogans but if there were slogans, the police would take strict action."

"We have instructed the police to carry out a thorough investigation and take action against the culprits. If there is a conspiracy to spread lies, strict action will be initiated," he added.

Meanwhile Syed Naseer Hussain on Wednesday dismissed the BJP's allegation that his supporters raised pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha.

"I can understand the frustration of the BJP. They have lost badly despite both parties (BJP-JDS) coming together and trying every trick in the book to get an extra Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka," Hussain told ANI.

"The supporters were sloganeering 'Naseer Sahab Zindabad, Naseer Khan Zindabad, Naseer Khan Zindabad'", he added.

He said that he did not hear anybody shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan in the Vidhana Soudha.

"Had I heard that, I would have sent him to jail. I come from a freedom fighter's family. I represent a party that has fought and brought freedom to this country," Hussain said.

He said that he does not need lessons in nationalism and patriotism from anyone.

He also said that no journalist heard or recorded the pro-Pakistan slogan or asked him any questions till he was there in Vidhana Soudha.

"If at all somebody shouted this slogan, he has to be taken to task and strict punishment should be given. I cleared this yesterday too," Hussain said.

"I have a feeling that this could be doctored, anything can happen today and this is the favorite slogan for BJP. If this is a doctored video, the person who is responsible and the people who are circulating this should be taken to task and action should be taken against them," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP workers held a protest outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday over the alleged Pro-Pakistan slogans by Hussain's supporters. (ANI)

